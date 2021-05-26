Several people have been killed at a mass shooting during a union meeting at a California light rail yard, according to multiple reports.

Family of a Valley Transportation Authority employee told KTUV that the shooting occurred during a union meeting, which Santa Clara County Sheriff tweeted it was investigating just after 7 am local time.

San Jose journalist Robert Salonga first reported that the gunman was among several people killed during the shooting near Younger and San Pedro streets.

Santa Clara County Sheriff confirmed the death in a tweet saying “shooter is down”.

While authorities have not confirmed fatalities beyond the gunman, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said several people are being treated for injuries while the situation is being assessed.

“The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated,” he said in a tweet.

San Jose Police reported that the shots were first reported at 6:34 am local time, less than two hours before the shooter was confirmed to be killed.

The Mercury News first reported that multiple people killed in the shooting, with Sheriff deputy Russel Davis confirming “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”. He would not confirm the full death toll or the extent of the injuries.

The shooting at 100 W Younger Ave is the location of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s maintenance yard, which services rail, bus and shuttle services to the Bay Area.

This is a developing story.