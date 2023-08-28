Camela Leierth-Segura – update: Police reveal Katy Perry songwriter wasn’t reported missing for six weeks
Follow updates on the search for missing Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura who was last seen in Beverly Hills back in June
Musician Camela Leierth-Segura hadn’t been seen for almost six weeks before a missing persons report was filed, according to police.
The 48-year-old Swedish native, who co-wrote the hit Katy Perry song “Walking on Air,” was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page. Her friends last heard from her on 30 June.
Now, seven weeks on from when she was last seen, the talented musician, her car and her 19-year-old pet cat Morris are still missing with friends and her family back in Sweden growing increasingly concerned for her safety.
Beverly Hills Police have reassured the public that a thorough investigation is underway into her disappearance but revealed that a missing persons report was not filed until 8 August – almost six weeks after she was last seen.
“The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police,” police said in a statement.
Cecilia Foss, a longtime friend of Ms Leierth-Segura, told The Independent earlier this week that she fears someone has abducted the missing woman and is holding her somewhere.
Friends working closely with police
The friends are working closely with police and Ms Leierth-Segura’s family in their effort to find her.
In an Instagram post, Ms Montgomery urged for help from the public.
“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” Montgomery wrote.
“She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance.”
A GoFundMe has been created by her sister Lisa and loved ones are hoping money will help bring in information to find her.
Timeline of Camela Leierth-Segura’s disappearance ‘especially crucial,’ police say
Camela Leierth-Segura was last seen in the Beverly Hills area back on 29 June, according to the California Department of Justice.
Seven weeks on from when she was last seen, the talented musician, her car and her 19-year-old pet cat Morris are still missing.
Beverly Hills police told Fox News Digital in a statement that a missing persons report was not filed until 8 August.
“After speaking with a Detective Bureau supervisor, I learned the (missing person) report was taken on 8/8/23, and this is an ongoing Missing Persons investigation,” the law enforcement said in an email.
“The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police,” the law enforcement said in an email.”
Met while working in the modelling industry in New York City
Ms Foss and Ms Leierth-Segura met while working in the modelling industry in New York City. They found common ground being from Scandinavian countries, Ms Foss from Norway and Ms Leierth-Segura from Sweden.
Both have kept busy lives, but always manage to catch up every few weeks or months over tea. Ms Leierth-Segura has a passion for writing music and treats her cat Morris as her child, her friend said.
Last text message sent on 29 June
Neighbours told local news they hadn’t seen her in weeks. The usually well-tended plants on her balcony had died. There was no sign of her cat or her 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725. It is not clear when exactly she was evicted or where she was staying afterwards.
Ms Leierth-Segura’s last text message was sent on 29 June, and her Ford Fusion car was last seen on police cameras leaving Beverly Hills the following afternoon, 30 June. But it’s not clear who was driving the vehicle, which has not been seen since.
‘She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble'
Another longtime friend Liz Montgomery was alerted by Ms Leierth-Segura’s sister in Sweden, which prompted her to call for a welfare check.
Police responded to her last known address in Beverly Hills where the landlord informed them she had been evicted.
“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Ms Montgomery previously told The Los Angeles Times. “And there was no money coming in.”
‘She was always busy, always working toward her next goal'
In the nearly two months since Ms Leierth-Segura has been gone, friends and loved ones have sent hundreds of text messages and emails, and made phone calls, all that were met with silence.
“She was always busy, always working toward her next goal,” Ms Foss said. “But if I asked her to catch up and she was busy, she’d always respond, “don’t worry we’ll get tea soon.’”
But when several of the friends realized that nobody had heard from her, they became worried, Ms Foss said.
Friends of missing Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura fear someone is holding her captive
A songwriter and model who co-wrote one of Katy Perry’s hit songs has mysteriously vanished and her loved ones fear someone is holding her captive.
The last time Swedish-born Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen or heard from was on 29 June in the Beverly Hills area, according to the California Department of Justice’s missing persons page.
Her longtime friend Cecilia Foss told The Independent that it’s not like her to just vanish without a trace and the fact that her beloved 19-year-old cat Morris is also missing has made it even more of a mystery.
“My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her,” Ms Foss said about her friend who she added is not someone who would just disappear for seven weeks without responding to anyone.
“If she was going for a drive to clear her head, I get it,” Ms Foss said. “But it’s been seven weeks. And no one has heard from her. Nobody goes for a seven-week drive.”
‘My dear friend of over 25 years is missing'
Friend Cecilia Foss told ABC7 that she fears something “bad” has happened to the 48-year-old.
“I’d like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah,” she said.
Neighbours told the outlet they hadn’t seen her in weeks, pointing out that the usually well-tended plants on her balcony are now dead.
Ms Leierth-Segura is originally from Sweden but moved to California where she works as a model and musician.
As well as co-writing the hit Katy Perry song, she also released songs on YouTube and Spotify.
Ms Leierth-Segura is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.
VIDEO: Neighbours speak out on disappearance of Katy Perry’s songwriter
Sister pleads for help in GoFundMe fundraiser
In a GoFundMe fundraiser, the sister of missing woman Camela Leierth asked for help in finding the 48-year-old.
“My beloved sister and our dear friend Camela Leierth Segura is missing from Beverly Hills, Los Angeles since the 29th of June 2023. She was last seen in Beverly Hills where she lives,” Lisa Leierth wrote. “We are desperately seeking information about Camela’s whereabouts.”
“Camela is a sing[er]/songwriter and model from Sweden living in Beverly Hills. She has been writing music for well-known Swedish and American artists and was one of the co-writers of Katy Perry’s Song ‘Walking on Air’,” she added. “We are extremely worried about her safety and despite our efforts, the local police have not been able to locate her. If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately.”
“She means the world to us and time is of the essence! Her family and loved ones in Sweden plead for your help!” the sister added.
