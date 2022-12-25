Four killed and more than 30 injured as bus rolls over on icy highway

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were killed and dozens of other passengers injured when a bus rolled over on an icy highway in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that the bus crashed on Christmas Eve in the interior of British Columbia.

The Mounties said that they received multiple calls on Saturday at around 6pm about the crash, which took place on Highway 97C near Merritt, BC.

The accident remains under investigation but authorities say that icy road conditions are thought to have been the cause.

Regional health officials say that 53 patients were taken to the hospital and 36 people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

As of Sunday morning, eight people remained in the hospital, with two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Although the number of patients remaining in hospital is low, this is a life-altering incident for all involved, from the initial physical injuries to the emotional and spiritual impacts of an incident such as this,” Interior Health said in a statement.

The bus is owned by an Alberta-based company Ebus and was travelling from Kelowna, BC, to Vancouver when it crashed.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was onboard, the coach and their family and loved ones,” Ebus director John Stepovy said.

“Certainly thankful for the first responders, RCMP, the health workers for their support and work on this and I can say that we’re continuing to cooperate with the RCMP.”