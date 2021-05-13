A mother’s tragic post on breaking the news of her terminal illness to her young son has left the internet grieving.

“Today is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer,” wrote Dr Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist from Canada, who was diagnosed with advanced stage ovarian cancer in June 2020.

Documenting her journey, she posted on Twitter on Wednesday that she was going to finally tell her son that she was dying from cancer.

“It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me,” she wrote as she shared a picture of her son. “Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him.”

The painful revelation left social media users in tears, with many reassuring her that she was in their prayers.

“The strength, transparency, honesty and vulnerability that this woman possesses could feasibly change this f**king world. My heart is absolutely shattered. I wish them so much peace and comfort,” tweeted a user.

Another of Nadia’s followers said, “This moment you described, yet brief in words, really touched me. It gave me pause. A long pause in a world full of movement.”

“The most beautiful part of your conversation will be when you show your son all the places in the world where you will continue to be present for him: the sky, the stars, the oceans, the trees, the flowers..,” said another.

Tweeting in the thread, Ms Chaudhri shared how her son reacted to the news as she applauded her son’s bravery.

“Our hearts broke. We cried a lot,” she wrote. “And then the healing began. My son is brave. He is bright. He will be okay. And I will watch him grow from wherever I am. Today was the hardest day of my life. Thank you all for your love.”