More than 4,000 US flights canceled as powerful winter storm hits northeast

More than 4,000 US flights scheduled this weekend were canceled as millions of Americans on the east coast brace for a powerful winter storm with heavy snow and hurricane-like winds in the forecast.

Airlines canceled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for Friday within, into or out of the US and delayed more than 3,200 others as of 4pm EST on Friday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Nearly 3,000 Saturday flights within, into or out of the country were canceled.

