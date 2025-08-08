Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

California wildfires live updates: Thousands near LA ordered to evacuate as fast-moving Canyon fire spreads

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Canyon Fire, which ignited Thursday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties

Rachel Dobkin
Friday 08 August 2025 21:00 BST
Canyon Fire Triggers Evacuation Orders For Thousands In LA

A fast growing brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles has forced thousands of people to evacuate as firefighters are working to get it under control.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the Canyon Fire overnight after it ignited Thursday afternoon in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as temperatures hit 100 degrees mixed with strong winds.

Officials said good progress had been made overnight as temperatures cooled, but the blaze was at zero percent containment as of Friday afternoon and had spread to 4,856 acres, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the district, urged residents to evacuate.

“Extreme heat and low humidity in our north county have created dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed,” Barger said in a statement Thursday. “If first responders tell you to leave, go — without hesitation.”

Sunny, hot and dry conditions were expected in the area Friday, with the daytime high near 100 degrees Fahrenheit and minimum humidity in the mid-teens, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru, a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest. It's close to Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area burned by the Hughes Fire in January.

Thousands of Californians have been put under evacuation orders

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has warned residents of Los Angeles and Ventura County to “leave now.”

Thousands of Californians have been placed under evacuation orders
Thousands of Californians have been placed under evacuation orders (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
Rachel Dobkin8 August 2025 21:00

In pictures: Firefighters battle wildfire blaze

The Canyon Fire has burned through 4,856 acres since Thursday afternoon
The Canyon Fire has burned through 4,856 acres since Thursday afternoon (AP)
The Canyon Fire has burned through Ventura and Los Angeles counties in southern California
The Canyon Fire has burned through Ventura and Los Angeles counties in southern California (Getty Images)
A fire crew from the California Department of Corrections fight the Canyon Fire
A fire crew from the California Department of Corrections fight the Canyon Fire (AP)
Rachel Dobkin8 August 2025 20:55

Video shows wildfires burning across Southern California

Rachel Dobkin8 August 2025 20:50

Thousands near LA ordered to evacuate as fast-moving Canyon fire spreads

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Southern California Thursday as a fast-moving brush fire ripped through a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.

The Canyon Fire ignited around 1:30 p.m. PST Thursday and was still burning Friday afternoon as firefighters battled the blaze overnight.

Stay with us for the latest developments.

Rhian Lubin8 August 2025 20:44

