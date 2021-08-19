Facebook take down live-stream of man threatening to blow up Capitol buildings

Facebook have removed a live-stream which appeared to show the suspect in the Capitol bomb threat live-streaming from outside the Library of Congress.

In the 35 minute video, the man describes himself as a patriot and makes threats against President Joe Biden and the US Capitol Buildings.

He appears to be filming from the inside of a black pickup truck and says the truck contains ammonium nitrate explosives in a tool box in the rear cab.

“The revolution is on,” the man says.

“You thought the south wasn’t coming. Well Joe Biden’s time has come. The roads are blocked, and I’m waiting for your call.”

“Come out here and talk to me Joe, America’s tired of it,” the man believed to be the suspect said.

The man claimed he had thrown $3,000 from his truck, and that it had been picked up by a bystander.

The video had been viewed at least 2900 times before it was taken down.

The man said he had told his wife he was going fishing, but had instead driven to Washington DC.

“My family don’t know I’m here,” he said.

The Independent has approached Facebook for comment.