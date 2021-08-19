Capitol news - live: Police investigate ‘bomb threat’ at Library of Congress as nearby buildings evacuated
Law enforcement says it’s an ‘active bomb threat investigation’
Capitol Hill evacuations underway as police investigate ‘possible explosive’
US Capitol police in Washington DC are investigating reports of a threat near the Library of Congress. The Associated Press reported that police were investigating a possible explosive device in a truck near the US government building.
US Capitol Police said on Twitter: “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.”
The Capitol police described it as an “active bomb threat investigation”.
Nearby Capitol office buildings have been evacuated. Both the House and the Senate are on recess, meaning most lawmakers are in their home states, but staffers and Library of Congress employees were working near the scene, prompting the evacuations.
Law enforcement is urging people to “remain calm” and to use the underground tunnels within the Capitol complex if necessary to get out of the area.
Police sent negotiators to speak to a man in the truck to determine if he was holding a detonator and officers were also working to ascertain if the explosive device was operable.
Law enforcement says officers who have been close to vehicle have not seen any explosive device
Suspect seemingly communicating with police using a dry erase board
The suspect in the pickup truck claiming to have an explosive device seems to be communicating with police using a dry erase board, according to Pete Williams of NBC News.
Press staging area set up on opposite side of Capitol as Metropolitan police joins investigation
Supreme Court evacuate following active bomb threat
The Supreme Court building has been evacuated following the active bomb threat investigation outside the Library of Congress, CNN reported. The court, as well as Congress, are currently on recess.
The Supreme Court building is still closed to the public due to the pandemic.
DC FBI field office responding to bomb threat
Heavily armed officer in gas mask at scene as construction workers leave buildings surrounding bomb threat
‘Expect delays’ on Metro as shuttle buses requested following police investigation of bomb threat
RNC building evacuated as police respond to active bomb threat outside Library of Congress
The White House has said that they’re monitoring the situation and is being briefed by law enforcement.
A day before the Capitol riot on 6 January, pipebombs were placed outside both of the Washington, DC headquarters of the RNC and the DNC.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies