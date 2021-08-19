✕ Close Capitol Hill evacuations underway as police investigate ‘possible explosive’

US Capitol police in Washington DC are investigating reports of a threat near the Library of Congress. The Associated Press reported that police were investigating a possible explosive device in a truck near the US government building.

US Capitol Police said on Twitter: “The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress. Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information.”

The Capitol police described it as an “active bomb threat investigation”.

Nearby Capitol office buildings have been evacuated. Both the House and the Senate are on recess, meaning most lawmakers are in their home states, but staffers and Library of Congress employees were working near the scene, prompting the evacuations.

Law enforcement is urging people to “remain calm” and to use the underground tunnels within the Capitol complex if necessary to get out of the area.

Police sent negotiators to speak to a man in the truck to determine if he was holding a detonator and officers were also working to ascertain if the explosive device was operable.