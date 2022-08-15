Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun have been recalled by manufacturer Kraft Heinz because of a possible cleaning solution contamination.

The company said on Friday that it was recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry.

The recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally added to a production line in one of the company’s factories, WXIN reported.

The cleaning solution is meant to be applied to food processing equipment.

Kraft Heinz became aware of the issue after multiple people complained about the taste of the drink.

The company is working with retailers and distributors of the drink to remove the possibly contaminated products from shelves.

A customer who has purchased a possibly contaminated item may return it where it was bought for a refund.

The best used by date on the products is 25 June 2023, the company said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz can be reached at 1-800-280-8252 to “see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement,” the company said, adding that it’s “committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards”.