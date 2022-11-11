Jump to content

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ hero pilot Sully Sullenberger is latest high profile Twitter user to leave platform

Mr Sullengberger, who retired in 2010 and is now a safety speaker, did not immediately delete his profile

Andrea Blanco
Friday 11 November 2022 23:45
Captain CB “Sully” Sullenberger, the former pilot behind the 2009 miracle landing on the Hudson River in New York, has announced he will step back from Twitter.

Mr Sullenberger gave the news on the social media platform. Although he did not cite the rationale behind his decision, his departure from Twitter comes amid mounting warnings from public figures who have vowed to step back from the platform after Elon Musk’s $44bn acquisition in late October.

“To my friends on Twitter, I will be taking a step back from the platform for now,” Mr Sullenberger tweeted to his more than 131,000 followers on Wednesday. “Connect with me on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram to stay informed and hear my latest personal and professional updates.”

Mr Sullengber, who retired in 2010 and is now a safety speaker, did not immediately delete his profile. He has since made Veteran’s Day posts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The former pilot rose to notoriety after he successfully landed Flight 1549 on New York’s Hudson river on 15 January 2009. Mr Sullenberger, an Air Force veteran and commercial pilot since 1980, and first officer Jeffrey Skiles managed to save the 150 passengers and three cabin crew after the plane struck a flock of geese.

In 2016, he was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the Clint Eastwood-directed movie Sully.

Mr Sullenberger’s exit from the platform caused an array of reactions from Twitter users. One of them cynically noted that Twitter “wasn’t an airport” and there was “no need to announce your departure.”

Other users offered alternative platforms for Mr Sullenberger, who stepped down as US ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization in July, to reach his audience.

In the aftermath of Mr Musk’s Twitter buyout, several public figures and celebrities have shared their plans to quit the social media platform.

Comedian Stephen Fry left the platform, with a spokesperson telling Newsweek that he “thought the time was right to move on.”

Whoopi Goldberg announced that she would be leaving Twitter on The View, saying: “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy. And I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on.”

Ms Goldberg added: “I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes left the platform on 29 October after tweeting: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Her account is still active as of 11 November but she has not posted since.

Actor Jameela Jamil also quit Twitter, writing: “One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles also tweeted: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

Actor Farrow threatened to leave the platform in April, following the news of Musk’s first bid, over fears of the site becoming more “toxic” and “hateful”.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Watcher star wrote: “Well if Twitter becomes even more toxic – with Trumpy-treasonous lies & all the hatred – it will be taken less seriously, and people like me will quit for peace of mind.”

She later wrote a tweet to Musk, reading: “Keep Twitter worthy of your previous achievements and of lawful people everywhere.”

Ms Farrow has remained active on Twitter.

