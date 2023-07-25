Carlee Russell’s attorney expects her to be charged over fake disappearance
‘I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time,’ attorney Emory Anthony said
An attorney representing Carlee Russell has said he expects her to be charged over false claims that she was abducted.
Emory Anthony told local news station WDHN that he had met with Hoover Police Department detectives to discuss his client’s case. Mr Anthony said that Mr Russell was “dealing with her issues” but did not elaborate on what motivated her false claims.
“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Mr Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here; There’s responsibilities that we need to take care of.”
He added: “I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time,” Mr Anthony said.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies