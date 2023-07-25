Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlee Russell’s attorney expects her to be charged over fake disappearance

‘I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time,’ attorney Emory Anthony said

Andrea Blanco
Tuesday 25 July 2023 21:18
Comments
<p>Una llamada al 911 reveló que Carlee Russell ‘no respondía pero respiraba’ cuando regresó a su casa en Hoover, Alabama</p>

Una llamada al 911 reveló que Carlee Russell ‘no respondía pero respiraba’ cuando regresó a su casa en Hoover, Alabama

(Hoover Police Department)

An attorney representing Carlee Russell has said he expects her to be charged over false claims that she was abducted.

Emory Anthony told local news station WDHN that he had met with Hoover Police Department detectives to discuss his client’s case. Mr Anthony said that Mr Russell was “dealing with her issues” but did not elaborate on what motivated her false claims.

“It was a great meeting; It was a short meeting,” Mr Anthony said. “We tried to identify some things about where we go from here; There’s responsibilities that we need to take care of.”

He added: “I know you have a hundred questions but we won’t be able to answer them at this point in time,” Mr Anthony said.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in