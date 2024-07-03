Support truly

Hurricane Beryl has forced several major cruise lines to divert and change their itineraries as the Category 4 storm barrels through the Caribbean.

The storm, which broke records as both the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricane, has already killed six people in the eastern Caribbean. Now, the life-threatening hurricane is moving towards Jamaica, where it‘s expected to hit on Wednesday. From there, the storm could reach as far north as Texas, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

As a result, several Caribbean cruises are changing plans to keep their passengers safe.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, is among those changing their itineraries, the travel site Cruise reports. It will now forgo visits to two islands in the southeastern Caribbean, according to the site.

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas has also canceled stops in Roatán and Costa Maya, instead opting to sail to Nassau as Hurricane Beryl rages on, according to Cruise.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, had to change its itinerary to avoid Hurricane Beryl this week ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean did not provide the exact number of ships impacted but said guests will be notified directly about itinerary changes.

“The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority,” the spokesperson said. “Along with our Chief Meteorologist, we are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Beryl, and are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean sailings for the comfort and safety of our guests and crew.”

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Line almost entirely altered its week-long itinerary for the Norwegian Breakaway ship.

“To circumvent the path of hurricane Beryl and forecasted inclement weather, we have made the decision to take a safer, alternative route,” the cruise line said in a letter to passengers. “Despite our best efforts, and with the weather disturbances out of our control, we have canceled our calls to Roatan Bay Islands, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.”

Hurricane Beryl tears roof off school as storm rips through Caribbean

Passengers have been sharing their experiences on social media.

“We left out on Harmony of the Seas this afternoon and they changed our itinerary to avoid the storm...cruise director said captain and crew will just find some great sunny weather and plan plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy onboard for 3 sea days,” one passenger wrote on Facebook.

“This is the reason I NEVER cruise during Hurricane season,” another user posted.

Hurricane Beryl has caused widespread devastation, destroying hundreds of homes and knocking out power to several communities.

Fishermen attempt to pull a destroyed boat out of the water after Hurricane Beryl roared through Barbados on Monday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The storm killed at least three people in Grenada and Carriacou. One of them died in St. George’s, Grenada’s capital after a tree fell on their home.

“This hits home,” Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said. “The deceased person is in fact the relative of one of the persons who spent the last 36 hours with us here at the National Emergency Operating Center.”

A tree lies on the roof of a house in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, after Hurricane Beryl on Monday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

One person was also killed in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials reported two deaths in northern Venezuela, as well as five people missing amid heavy rainfall from the hurricane, the Associated Press reports.