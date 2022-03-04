CBS reporter jumps for cover from explosion during live broadcast in Ukraine

The danger of the war in Ukraine became a little too real for a CBS reporter whose report was interrupted when explosions rocked his filming location.

CBS News' Charlie D'Agata was giving a live report from Kyiv on Wednesday night and was preparing to hand the broadcast off when the bright light illuminated the sky behind him.

Mr D'Agata then turned around to look for the source of the light, after which he looked back to his colleagues and said "what the hell was that?"

He continued to look for the light's source for a moment and then said "I don't know, it was almost light lighting."

"It was a big flash and then-" he said, before being cut off by an explosion off screen. Clouds of orange smoke fill the sky, and Mr D'Agata and another individual who entered the scene ducked for cover.

After diving for cover, Mr D'Agata can be heard off screen commenting on the proximity of the explosion.

"Ow," he said. "That was close. Close enough to see the flash."

Kyiv, where Mr D'Agata was reporting from, was hit by at least four large rocket strikes overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. One of those blasts knocked out a broadcast tower, while another hit a train station Ukrainians used to evacuate from the city.

The moment captured the reality of Russia invasion into Ukraine.

The Ukrainian city of Kherson is reportedly the first major city to fall to Russian forces. The city's mayor told his residents to follow the Russians' orders following the take-over.

Residents of the city told CNN that they were struggling to find food and medicine in the aftermath of the Russian takeover.

The Russians are also currently laying siege to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in the country's south. Authorities in the city warned they were facing a "critical" situation as Russia continued to shell the city. Mariupol is a city of 400,000, but it is unclear how many have managed to evacuate.

The city's deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, told CNN that the city was "surrounded" by Russian forces and that they were in desperate need of assistance.

“We are asking for help, for military help, and we are waiting for military help,” Orlov said. “Our internal forces are very brave, but we are surrounded by the Russian army, which has more people in their army.”

On Thursday, some semblance of a positive development occurred when Ukrainian officials and Russian officials agreed to establish safe corridors backed by cease-fire agreements to allow for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite those agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he plans to continue his invasion.

Mr Putin reportedly said Kyiv's window for negotiations is closing, and that he would either achieve his means through Ukraine's compliance or through his military campaign, according to a source that spoke with CNN.

The Russian president claimed Thursday the war is "going according to plan," despite reports of heavy Russian military losses and fierce resistance from the Ukrainian populace.