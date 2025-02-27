Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British journalist who was declared missing a fortnight ago after being seen boarding a bus in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo is believed to have “voluntarily disappeared”, authorities have said.

Charlotte Peet, 32, who has previously written for The Independent, has not been seen since 8 February when she was boarding a bus to Rio. She had spoken with a friend in the city asking for a place to stay.

Local authorities launched an investigation to find the freelance reporter, who has also worked at The Times and Al Jazeera, on 17 February after that friend informed the local Tourist Information Office that her friend had never appeared. Ms Peet had also not told her family that she had flown to Brazil back in November.

The Rio de Janeiro Whereabouts Discovery Unit (DDPA) that took over the case has now said they believe she stayed at a hostel in Copacabana, where she remained until 17 February. From there, she went to another hostel, this time in Botafogo, where she stayed until 24 February. On at least two occasions, she visited bars in Copacabana and Leme.

open image in gallery Ms Peet is seen on a coach from from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janerio ( Collect )

Information about her whereabouts was collected by tracking the British woman's cell phone. Local media reports police have been able to gain access to photos on her phone, though it is not clear how they did this. The pictures include several selfies and have been shared by police trying to track her down.

“The main line of investigation is voluntary disappearance. We have two of her phone numbers. On the English number, she receives messages and calls,” said police chief Elen Souto. “The Brazilian area code number, from Sao Paulo, is programmed not to receive calls.”

Ms Peet described herself as fluent in Portuguese with nine years of experience as a journalist, including four years reporting abroad.

According to her LinkedIn, she reported on current affairs, economy, health, human rights, technology, and crime in Brazil.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said previously: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has been reported as missing in Brazil and are in contact with the local authorities.”