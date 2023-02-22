Jump to content

New picture of Chinese spy balloon taken in selfie by U-2 pilot released

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 22 February 2023 21:05
Related video: Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloon

The US Defense Department has released a new photo taken by a pilot of a U-2 plane, showing the Chinese spy balloon as it flew over the US earlier this month.

In the wake of the balloon entering US airspace earlier this month, a senior defence official said Chinese spy balloons previously entered US airspace three times during Donald Trump’s presidency,

Mr Trump and other Republicans previously rejected such assertions, attempting to blame the incursions on Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The Defence Department previously said in a statement that “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration”.

Yet another balloon entered US airspace previously during Mr Biden’s time as president, the Associated Press reported this month.

Expanding on those comments, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration was able to retroactively identify the presence of Chinese balloons in US airspace during Trump’s term after the US ”[enhanced] our surveillance of our territorial airspace.”

The Defense Department released a selfie from a spy plane of the Chinese balloon

(The US Department of Defense)

More follows...

