China has warned of further actions after the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.

In a statement on Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response.”

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that president Joe Biden had given the green light for the operation to go ahead.

The balloon is suspected of having conducted spying activities on the US military.

Four US officials said earlier that the plan was to bring it down over the ocean to recover remnants of the balloon, the Associated Press reported.

Planes were seen circling the balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon before it was brought down.