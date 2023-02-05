Chinese spy balloon – live: China warns of ‘further actions’ after US shoots down airship
US officials say balloon was brought down on president Joe Biden’s authorisation
Watch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Carolina
China has warned of further actions after the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast.
In a statement on Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, and at the same time reserving the right to take further actions in response.”
US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that president Joe Biden had given the green light for the operation to go ahead.
The balloon is suspected of having conducted spying activities on the US military.
Four US officials said earlier that the plan was to bring it down over the ocean to recover remnants of the balloon, the Associated Press reported.
Planes were seen circling the balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon before it was brought down.
China threatens ‘further actions’ after US shoots down spy balloon
Earlier China said the balloon was a weather research ‘airship’ that had been blown off course
PHOTOS: Spectators watch balloon being shot down
Everything we know about ‘Chinese spy balloon’ found hovering above northern US
The US military has shot down a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon in the Atlantic off the eastern coast United States.
The White House decided against shooting it out of the sky above land after being advised against it by defence officials, including Gen Mark Milley the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff.
A Pentagon official said during a press briefing in Washington DC that the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.
It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.
China confirmed ownership of the ballon, claiming it is a civilian airship used for research purposes that was blown off course unexpectedly by strong winds.
This is everything we know so far about the spy balloon.
The balloon was shot down on Saturday per President Joe Biden’s orders
The history of spy balloons
Spy balloons aren’t new — primitive ones date back centuries, but they came into greater use in World War II. Administration officials said Friday there have been other similar incidents of Chinese spy balloons, with one saying it happened twice during the Trump administration but was never made public.
The Pentagon’s Ryder confirmed there have been other incidents where balloons came close to or crossed over the U.S. border, but he and others agree that what makes this different is the length of time it’s been over U.S. territory and how far into the country it penetrated.
Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said Chinese surveillance balloons have been sighted on numerous occasions over the past five years in different parts of the Pacific, including near sensitive U.S. military installations in Hawaii. The high-altitude inflatables, he said, serve as low-cost platforms to collect intelligence and some can reportedly be used to detect hypersonic missiles.
During World War II, Japan launched thousands of hydrogen balloons carrying bombs, and hundreds ended up in the U.S. and Canada. Most were ineffective, but one was lethal. In May 1945, six civilians died when they found one of the balloons on the ground in Oregon, and it exploded.
In the aftermath of the war, America’s own balloon effort ignited the alien stories and lore linked to Roswell, New Mexico.
According to military research documents and studies, the U.S. began using giant trains of balloons and sensors that were strung together and stretched more than 600 feet as part of an early effort to detect Soviet missile launches during the post-World War II era. They called it Project Mogul.
One of the balloon trains crash-landed at the Roswell Army Airfield in 1947, and Air Force personnel who were not aware of the program found debris. The unusual experimental equipment made it difficult to identify, leaving the airmen with unanswered questions that over time — aided by UFO enthusiasts — took on a life of their own. The simple answer, according to the military reports, was just over the Sacramento Mountains at the Project Mogul launch site in Alamogordo.
In 2015, an unmanned Army surveillance blimp broke loose from its mooring at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and floated over Pennsylvania for hours with two fighter jets on its tail, triggering blackouts as it dragged its tether across power lines. As residents gawked, the 240-foot blimp came down in pieces in the Muncy, Pennsylvania, countryside. It still had helium in its nose when it fell, and state police used shotguns — about 100 shots — to deflate it.
PHOTOS: Balloon shot out of sky by fighter jet
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Biden of balloon incident
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Joe Biden for his handling of the balloon incident.
“The Biden admin allowed the Chinese Spy Balloon to traverse the entire US and gather intel on our critical military infrastructure while the entire country screamed to shoot it down, before they finally shot it down. Biden refused to stop China,” she claimed on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
She added: “They can never again talk tough as they wage war on Russia in Ukraine as they have now proven they serve China. Only weak men wage wars where they can’t be hurt but refuse to fight to protect our borders and our national security. Biden serves China first and America Last.”
US officials say they blocked balloon from gathering intelligence
Video shows US shooting down Chinese spy balloon
House Judiciary Committee Republicans slam Biden over balloon incident
The Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee slammed President Joe Biden and his administration’s handling of the balloon incident.
“THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRIED TO HIDE THE CHINESE SPY BALLOON FROM THE AMERICAN PUBLIC,” they tweeted on Saturday, linking to a New York Post report alleging that the White House attempted to cover up the incident.
The administration was aware that the balloon was in US airspace for almost a week before it was shot down, the paper reported, adding that it was kept secret out of concerns that it would impact Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the country.
Mr Blinken’s trip has now been postponed.
Where is the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon now?
US authorities were closely tracking a Chinese airship that was spotted flying over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana this week. The suspected spy balloon was shot down along the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday.
Chinese officials shared “regret” on Friday and claimed the balloon was conducting meteorological research and had been accidentally blown off course by winds.
A Pentagon official called the air balloon “a clear violation of US sovereignty” at a press briefing on Friday and and dismissed China’s claims that it is not a spy ship.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a planned trip to Beijing this weekend as the diplomatic stand-off intensified.
The Pentagon initially resisted calls from Republican lawmakers to shoot the “intelligence gathering” airship down. President Joe Biden later gave the green light for the operation to go ahead on Saturday.
The balloon was shot down on Saturday afternoon along the East Coast at President Joe Biden’s orders
