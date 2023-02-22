Mysterious 1.5 metre sphere appears on Japanese beach

A huge sphere has washed up on Japan’s coast in mysterious circumstances.

The hollow iron ball measures 1.5 metres (4.9ft) in diameter.

It appeared on Enuhshu beach in Hamamatsu, a city on the Pacific coast of the country’s main island.

Authorities have ruled out any threat from the object.

Unidentified objects such as this don’t usually raise suspicion, but the discovery comes after the US shot down a “Chinese spy balloon” earlier in February.

Japanese officials have expressed concerns over suspected surveillance balloons they say have appeared in their skies since 2019.

