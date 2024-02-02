Texas zoo offers novel way of getting over heartbreak

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Texas zoo is offering visitors a novel opportunity to get over their ex-partner as part of a “Cry me a cockroach” fundraiser.

Visitors to the San Antonio Zoo, in central Texas, are being offered the chance to pay to name a cockroach or rodent that will later be fed to one of its animals.

“Be part of the global sensation and exterminate your past and support a noble cause with the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser,” the fundraiser campaign says.

“Symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex or not-so-special someone and San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident.

“This fundraiser received international attention last year, this year, it promises to be even more sensational.”

Those looking to take part can donate $5 (£3.94) for a veggie, $10 for a cockroach, or $25 for a rodent via the zoo’s website.

Guests can then tick the “dedicate my donation in honour or in memory of someone”.

They will then receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach’ Fundraiser.

The zoo assures those looking to participate that the cockroaches are only sourced from professional breeders, with the colony cared for by the Reptile Department in the Reptile House.

The zoo also only uses pre-frozen rodents and vegetable options, such as romaine lettuce, cabbage and other leafy greens, for its other Valentine’s Day bad date dining options.

San Antonio Zoo is a 50+ acre zoo home to over 750 species, some of which are endangered or extinct in the wild, and an annual attendance of more than 1 million.