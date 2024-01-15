Rare pygmy hippo born in Czech zoo makes first appearance with mother

A zoo in the Czech Republic has welcomed the birth of a male pygmy hippopotamus - a rare and valuable addition to conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The hippo was named Mikolas and has joined two female and one male pygmy hippo in the Dvur Kralove zoo, which is located 75 miles east of Prague.

Pygmy hippos are native to swamps and rainforests in western Africa, and it’s estimated that only about 2,500 still live in the wild.

Breeding them in captivity has been complicated, particularly due to a lack of males.

Only a dozen pygmy hippos were born in zoos globally last year.