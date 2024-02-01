✕ Close Drone footage locates monkey on the run after escaping Highlands zoo

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A monkey that escaped from a Scottish zoo has been seen hiding among trees in drone footage after days of evading the search of zookeepers.

The Japanese macaque, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, was spotted sitting underneath some branches as experts said the animal was in good health.

The primate escaped from Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness, on Sunday, and was previously spotted breaking into a birdfeeder trying to steal nuts a few miles from the zoo.

A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.

“Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.”

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.