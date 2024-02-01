Scottish monkey escape - live: Drone sighting of Kingussie Kong hiding among trees as experts close in
The Japanese macaque escaped from its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness
A monkey that escaped from a Scottish zoo has been seen hiding among trees in drone footage after days of evading the search of zookeepers.
The Japanese macaque, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, was spotted sitting underneath some branches as experts said the animal was in good health.
The primate escaped from Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness, on Sunday, and was previously spotted breaking into a birdfeeder trying to steal nuts a few miles from the zoo.
A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.
“Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.”
Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.
A monkey which escaped from a wildlife park in Scotland two days ago has been spotted again as efforts to recapture him continue. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said keepers are responding to a sighting of the Japanese Macaque close to the town of Kinguisse on Tuesday morning (30 January). Thermal imaging drones are being used in the hunt for the monkey, which found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park. People in the area are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry, and have been advised not to approach the animal.
Monkey 300 metres away from zoo in footage
The escaped monkey was 300 metres way from the zoo, according to experts.
Watch: Drone footage locates monkey on the run after escaping Highlands zoo
Same breed of monkey escaped in 2008
The same breed of monkey escaped from the same zoo 16 years ago but was recaptured within one hour, according to reports.
The Japanese animal fled Highland Wildlife Park in 2008. Three of the animals died there earlier that year. One monkey was killed by a rival in February. A second had to be put down and a third drowned.
Monkey could have been running from fight, zookeeper says
The monkey which escaped from a Scottish zoo might have been running from a fight during breeding season, a zookeeper said.
Keith Gilchrist, of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said high tensions among primates could have caused the animal to flee.
“It’s a very dynamic group of animals with quite a strong hierarchy. This time of year is breeding season so tensions run a little bit high and some times fights break out over breeding rights,” Mr Gilchrist told the BBC.
“When that happens the animals’ adrenaline can some times over-ride everything and rather than get into a fight it seems this one has just gone for it and got past the enclosure perimeter fence.”
Kingussie Kong pictured underneath branches
What is a Japanese macaque?
Japanese macaques, also called Japanese snow macaques or simply snow monkeys, are found on three of the four main Japanese islands—Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu—and live further north than any other macaque species, according to the New England primate conservancy.
They have human-like naked faces and expressive eyes. They have cheek pouches for food storage. In adulthood, their faces and bottoms become red.
All macaques have opposable thumbs that they use to manipulate objects. They use all four limbs to get around (quadrupedal movement), but also walk just on their hind legs (bipedal) when holding something in both hands.
ICYMI : ‘I thought I was hallucinating’ - Macaque spotted on the loose yesterday morning
Tony Brown, Founder of Forces Manor told the Independent: “I run a facility with accommodation for members of the British armed forces and veterans.
“At first we thought it was some cadet in camouflage on an ‘Escape and evasion’ training exercise.
“We asked if it wanted a hotel room and turned the monkey away when he refused to give us his address.”“At first, it walked passed our building outside the veteran’s lounge and my office.
“I was definitely startled - it is such an unusual sight.“It then went into a neighbours garden and I followed it.
“I saw someone from the Wildlife Trust also following the monkey- they told me it’s not dangerous but I should stay away.
“I’m ex army so I’m not startled but it was certainly an shocking sight. I thought I was hallucinating.
“I couldn’t keep up with it and it got away. It’s not like a tiny cat - probably the same height as a fairly sized dog.
“It looked at me with its pink face thinking ‘are you going to feed me or are you going to give me the boot?’
“At least it wasn’t the tiger that escaped.”
‘It was incredible’ - A couples’ sighting of the missing monkey
One couple who saw the monkey in their back garden at the weekend described the experience as “so surreal”.
Carl Nagle, 49, and his partner Tiina Salzberg, 50, saw the monkey from their patio doors in Kincraig near Kingussie on Sunday morning.
It nibbled on the nuts in their bird feeder and perched on their garden fence for around 15 minutes before running away.
Ms Salzberg, a chief strategy officer for a marketing consultancy company, told the PA news agency: “We were watching in awe as it’s so displaced to see a Japanese snow monkey in your garden in a village in the middle of nowhere.
“It was absolutely wild, we were both elbowing each other trying to get the other one out of the way so we could get the best video and camera angles.
“It was incredible, I’m sure once in a lifetime.”
Mr Nagle said: “It’s just the most surreal thing, I’ve seen snow monkeys in the wild but you don’t expect to see them in your back garden in the Highlands.”
