Escaped monkey filmed for second time in Scottish town

A monkey which escaped from a wildlife park in Scotland two days ago has been spotted again as efforts to recapture him continue.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said keepers are responding to a sighting of the Japanese Macaque close to the town of Kinguisse on Tuesday morning (30 January).

Thermal imaging drones are being used in the hunt for the monkey, which found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park.

People in the area are being urged to bring in any food that is stored outside to encourage the monkey to return to the park when it is hungry, and have been advised not to approach the animal.