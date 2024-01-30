Scotland monkey escape - live: New sighting of loose monkey as zookeepers deploy thermal drones
The Japanese macaque escaped from its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness
There has been a new sighting of a monkey which has been on the run from a Scottish zoo as desperate keepers deploy thermal drones in a bid to catch it.
The animal, which is on the loose after escaping from Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness, could have fled due to high tensions with other primates.
Nicknamed Kingussie Kong, the monkey has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.
A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are responding to.
“Throughout the day our expert team will be patrolling the area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search.”
They added they hoped the missing macaque would return to the zoo of its own volition.
Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.
Latest sighting of missing macaque as thermal drones deployed
Keith Gilchrist, living collections operations manager at Highland Wildlife Park said: “There has been a sighting of the macaque this morning, which we are currently responding to.
“Throughout the day our expert team of animal keepers will be patrolling the local area using a variety of techniques to try and coax him in, as well as using our thermal image drone contractor to aid with the search. Cairngorms Mountain Rescue has also kindly offered to support with their thermal imaging drone.
“As with yesterday, we’re asking locals to please bring any obvious potential food sources like bird feeders or food waste inside, as we’re hopeful that the monkey will return to the park if he can’t find food elsewhere.
“Although the macaque is not presumed dangerous to humans or pets, our advice is to not approach him but to contact our hotline on 07933928377 with any sightings.”
Same breed of monkey escaped in 2008
The same breed of monkey escaped from the same zoo 16 years ago but was recaptured within one hour, according to reports.
The Japanese animal fled Highland Wildlife Park in 2008. Three of the animals died there earlier that year. One monkey was killed by a rival in February. A second had to be put down and a third drowned.
What is a Japanese macaque?
Japanese macaques, also called Japanese snow macaques or simply snow monkeys, are found on three of the four main Japanese islands—Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu—and live further north than any other macaque species, according to the New England primate conservancy.
They have human-like naked faces and expressive eyes. They have cheek pouches for food storage. In adulthood, their faces and bottoms become red.
All macaques have opposable thumbs that they use to manipulate objects. They use all four limbs to get around (quadrupedal movement), but also walk just on their hind legs (bipedal) when holding something in both hands.
Monkey sighting hours after escape
One couple saw the monkey in their back garden on Sunday, stating the experience was “so surreal” as they were left “elbowing each other for the best photo”.
Carl Nagle, 49, and his partner Tiina Salzberg, 50, saw the monkey from their patio doors in Kincraig on Sunday morning, where it could be seen nibbling on the nuts in their bird feeder and perching on their garden fence for around 15 minutes before running away.
Ms Salzberg, a chief strategy officer for a marketing consultancy company, said: “We were watching in awe as it’s so displaced to see a Japanese snow monkey in your garden in a village in the middle of nowhere.
“It’s just the most surreal thing, I’ve seen snow monkeys in the wild but you don’t expect to see them in your back garden in the Highland.”
Locals encouraged not to feed macaque
Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.
“We are asking anyone who spots him to please call 07933 928377 or email comms@rzss.org.uk with information.
“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached.
“We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.
“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders, to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”
Drones could be used in monkey hunt
Keepers are patrolling a village as the search continues for a monkey that has escaped from a wildlife park.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is also in talks with a drone company as part of efforts to find the missing Japanese macaque.
The monkey found a way out of its enclosure at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.
Watch: Monkey hunt as macaque goes on run after escaping from wildlife park
Are Japanese Macaque monkeys dangerous?
Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys, are not usually dangerous to humans.
However, in 2022, a gang of snow monkeys terrorised residents of a Japanese city for weeks. The macaques injured almost 50 people in Yamaguchi.
Snow monkeys are common across Japan and in some areas are considered a pest, eating crops and sometimes entering homes.
Monkey could have been running from fight, zookeeper says
The monkey which escaped from a Scottish zoo might have been running from a fight during breeding season, a zookeeper said.
Keith Gilchrist, of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said high tensions among primates could have caused the animal to flee.
“It’s a very dynamic group of animals with quite a strong hierarchy. This time of year is breeding season so tensions run a little bit high and some times fights break out over breeding rights,” Mr Gilchrist told the BBC.
“When that happens the animals’ adrenaline can some times over-ride everything and rather than get into a fight it seems this one has just gone for it and got past the enclosure perimeter fence.”
