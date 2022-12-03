Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m

Colorado mega-mansion built by tech entrepreneur has its own Old West-style town with a saloon and sheriff’s jail

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 03 December 2022 20:53
Comments
<p>A 450-acre Colorado estate has sold for $40m </p>

A 450-acre Colorado estate has sold for $40m

(360 Productions)

A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.

The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.

After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home was built in the early 2000s, and amenities were gradually added to over the years.

Recommended

These include a saloon bar based on Wyoming’s Silver Dollar Bar & Grill, and a 200-foot steel viewing bridge with views over the Sawatch mountains. Along with the shooting ranges, the property also has a pond stocked with trout and a storage facility for cars, bikes, snowmobiles and ATVs.

The one-of-a-kind property has drawn comparisons with an amusement park: it’s Western-themed town has a sheriff’s office, a prison cell with bunk beds, a gas station and water tower.

The estate has its own ice cream parlour, with a curved marble counter

(360 Productions)

The western-themed town has its own jail, with bars and bunk neds

(360 Productions )

It also has a cinema, gym and video arcade game room.

The property,  located on the northern edge of the White River National Forest, also has an 8,000-square-foot entertainment structure known as the Coyote Lodge.

The lodge has a climbing wall, an indoor pool and a Japanese-style teppanyaki dining area with an iron griddle for cooking.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in