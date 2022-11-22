Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.

Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.

According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich.

Sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather, KCRA reported.

Mr Voepel, a Donald Trump supporter whose social media pages show him sporting a MAGA hat, previously courted controversy with his response to the Capitol riot.

Three days after the insurrection that left five people dead and dozens of police officers injured, the GOP lawmaker likened the rioters to American Revolutionaries.

“This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny,” he said in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the Biden swear-in on January 20th.”