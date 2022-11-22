Jump to content

Colorado Springs shooting: Republican lawmaker grandfather claims he hasn’t spoken to suspect for 10 years

California assemblyman Randy Voepel is yet to comment on his grandson’s alleged rampage at Club Q

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 22 November 2022 15:17
<p>Randy Voepel sports a MAGA hat. He is the grandfather of mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich</p>

Randy Voepel sports a MAGA hat. He is the grandfather of mass shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich

(Randy Voepel/ Twitter)

The grandfather of a gunman suspected of murdering five club goers at an LGBTQ nightclub claims he hasn’t spoken with him for 10 years, according to reports.

Randy Voepel, a California Assemblyman who spoke in support of the January 6 riots, is yet to publicly confirm his relationship to Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich.

According to Sacramento-based news site KCRA, Mr Voepel’s office says he is not yet ready to speak about his connection to Mr Aldrich.

Sources close to the state lawmaker confirmed he was the suspect’s biological grandfather, KCRA reported.

Mr Voepel, a Donald Trump supporter whose social media pages show him sporting a MAGA hat, previously courted controversy with his response to the Capitol riot.

Three days after the insurrection that left five people dead and dozens of police officers injured, the GOP lawmaker likened the rioters to American Revolutionaries.

“This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny,” he said in an interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune“Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the Biden swear-in on January 20th.”

