Colorado Springs shooting: Suspected shooter changed his name at 15 after bullying campaign
The Colorado Springs suspect changed his name from Nicholas Brink to Anderson Aldrich just before his 16th birthday
The Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name at age 15 after being subjected to a vitriolic online bullying campaign, according to reports.
Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire moments after entering the LGBT+ venue Club Q on Saturday night.
A review of birth and court records by several media outlets have shed light on Mr Aldrich’s troubled childhood, in which his mother Laura Voepel had several run-ins with authorities.
The suspect’s parents Aaron and Laura Brink (nee Voepel) divorced when he was a toddler and he grew up in San Antonio, Texas, The Washington Post reported.
His mother was arrested when he was 12 years old on suspected arson charges. These were later downgraded to less serious charges, the Post found.
A Post review of court documents revealed Mr Aldrich petitioned a court in Texas to change his name from Nicholas Brink to Anderson Lee Aldrich at the age of 15.
His mother’s name did not appear on the court petition, but two of his grandparents signed the document, the Post reported.
The news site also uncovered evidence that Mr Aldrich was subjected to an intensely homophobic online bullying campaign prior to changing his name.
His image, name and online aliases were posted to a website, and a YouTube account was set up under his name featuring disturbing animated content under the title: “Asian homosexual gets molested.”
The Denver Gazette reported that Ms Voepel was sentenced to five years probation in Texas in 2013 for the downgraded charges of criminal mischief, her court-appointed lawyer James Oltersdorf said.
Mr Oltersdorf told The Gazette she didn’t complete the probation and he never heard from her again.
She also has outstanding warrants in California, but it’s unclear on what charges, according to The Gazette.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies