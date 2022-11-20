Colorado Springs shooting: Five dead, 18 injured at gay nightclub

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, police said.

A suspect is in custody and being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Images of the scene after the shooting showed security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street near the venue.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms Castro said.

Police vehicles outside Club Q in Colorado Springs (Reuters)

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q said: “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community.

“Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.”

The statement added: “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Police said they received “numerous” 911 calls, beginning at around 11.57pm local time, and responded to the scene, Ms Castro said.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” she added. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Detectives have so far declined to comment on a potential motive for the shooting, although local police did confirm that the FBI is assisting them with the investigation.

Mike Smaldino, Colorado Springs fire captain, said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come,” Ms Castro said.

More follows...