Watch live as protests continue at Columbia University after police clear encampment

Watch live from Columbia University on Wednesday 1 May, where protests continue after police cleared a campus encampment on Tuesday.

New York City mayor Eric Adams said about 300 people had been arrested as he blamed the protests on outside agitators - without offering concrete evidence.

Student rallies have spread to dozens of schools across the US in recent days expressing opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza and police have been called in to quell or clear protests.

Supporters of Israel attacked a pro-Palestinian protest camp at the University of California in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Witness footage from UCLA showed people wielding sticks or poles to hammer on wooden boards being used as makeshift barricades to protect the protesters before police were deployed to the campus.

The student protests in the US have also taken on political overtones in the run-up to the presidential election in November, with Republicans accusing some university administrators of turning a blind eye to antisemitic rhetoric and harassment.