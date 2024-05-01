Watch: Pro-Israel counter-protesters tear down UCLA encampment barriers

This is the moment pro-Israel counter-protesters tear down encampment barriers at the University of California campus in Los Angeles.

Violent clashes erupted between pro-Palestinian protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators, hours after police stormed Columbia University and arrested dozens of students on Tuesday (30 April).

This comes after hundreds of New York police officers stormed into the Columbia University grounds, where campus protesters had occupied Hamilton Hall since Monday night.

Dozens of protesters were arrested, the NYPD said, adding that all areas had been cleared by around 11pm local time.