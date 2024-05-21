Donald Trump demands hush money case be ‘terminated right now’

Donald Trump has demanded his hush money trial be “terminated right now”.

The former US president’s trial resumed on Monday (20 May) at Manhattan Criminal Court.

Mr Trump denies having an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and all of the 34 felony charges he faces over the $130,000 payment made to her in October 2016 to ensure her silence during his presidential campaign.

Addressing the media outside court on Monday, Mr Trump said: “I think this case is going very well. We’ve asked for a termination of the case.

“This case should be terminated. It should not be going anywhere. It should be terminated right now.”