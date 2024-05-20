Joan Collins enjoyed some time out from her shopping to enjoy a coffee at a Marks and Spencer café this weekend.

The British actress posted a video of herself enjoying a latte while on a break from shopping with her family on Saturday (18 May).

Wearing a smart green suit and her sunglasses, the 90-year-old said: “I am in Marks and Spencer having a wonderful latte in the place they sell coffee.

“Cheers everybody, happy weekend.”

The post delighted her fans.

One said: “Imagine just walking into M&S and there’s Joan Collins just sitting there fashionably sipping a latte.”

Another added: “Love that fact that iconic Joan Collins just goes and sits in an M&S cafe.”