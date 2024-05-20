David Beckham reveals Victoria's reaction as he teaches daughter Harper cockney slang

Independent TV
David Beckham reveals Victoria’s reaction as he teaches daughter Harper cockney rhyming slang
David Beckham has revealed his daughter Harper Seven has been asking him to teach her cockney rhyming slang.
The former England captain, who was born in east London, revealed his 12-year-old daughter had recently asked him about common cockney sayings.
Appearing on the SmartLess podcast on Monday (20 May), Beckham said he had taught Harper the phrase “apples and pears”, a reference to stairs.
The 49-year-old added: “I don’t really want her to start speaking slang in all honestly.
“Victoria would kill me if she found out.”
