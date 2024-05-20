Close-up of Iranian president’s helicopter wreckage broadcast on TV after crash

Close-up images of what a Turkish television channel said were the remains of the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran, killing him and the country’s foreign minister, were broadcast on Monday, 20 May.

A News correspondent Mehmet Karatas visited what he said was parts of the helicopter in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

"We even see it broken into many pieces," he said.

Iran’s State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash, which also killed foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other senior officials.

The country has declared five days of mourning.