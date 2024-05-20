Cheryl sobs during Girls Aloud tribute to Sarah Harding in Dublin

Cheryl was in tears as Girls Aloud paid tribute to Sarah Harding at their second Dublin show on Saturday, 18 May.

The band has reunited for a tour across the UK and Ireland, performing together for the first time in 11 years.

They have dedicated the shows to the late singer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in September 2021 aged 39.

Cheryl was seen visibly emotional as she, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberly Walsh sang "I'll Stand By You" while a montage of pictures of Harding played in the background.

She appeared to be comforted by her bandmates.