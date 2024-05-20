Artists recreate 50p D-Day coin on Normandy beach where troops landed

Sand artists recreated a new 50p coin marking 80 years since D-Day on a Normandy beach where troops landed in 1944.

Jehan-Benjamin Tarain, with support from Sam Dougados, drew the design in the sand of Gold beach.

It came as the Royal Mint revealed the new coin; its “tails” side depicts Allied soldiers disembarking a landing craft on to the beaches of France with offensive aircraft in the sky above.

The sand art is 35 metres in diameter and took five hours and 30 minutes to complete.