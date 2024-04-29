The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Columbia University's embattled president Minouche Shafik reportedly admitted that talks between the school and the students protesting Israel's war on Gaza have broken down.

University administrators negotiated with the protesters during much of last week, even as the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, visited the campus to berate protesters and to call for Ms Shafik to resign.

The president issued a statement saying that "regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement" with the protesting students.

The students are calling on Columbia University to protect its Palestinian student population and to divest from any programs that benefit Israel.

In a statement she issued on Monday morning, Ms Shafik said that the "University will not divest from Israel," but that it has offered to develop an "expedited timeline" for reviewing new proposals with the Advisory Committee for Socially Responsible Investing”.

She then "urge[ed] those in the encampment to voluntarily disperse," warning that the university is "consulting with a broader group in our community to explore alternative internal options to end this crisis as soon as possible," the letter says.

The university initially gave protesters a midnight deadline on 22 Tuesday to reach an agreement with the adminitration or be removed, but students walked away from the table. They said they would not negotiate again unless they were promised that the school would bargain in “good faith” and that non-violent protesters would be protected from police violence, the Columbia Spectator reports.

Shortly after the first round of negotiations broke down, the university extended its deadline to the protesters by 48 hours. That deadline has now come and gone.