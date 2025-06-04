Getting saucy! Connecticut tourism bureau buys billboards in New York City to declare its pizza the best

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Things are getting saucy in the Big Apple over pizza.

Connecticut has waged a war against New York for the title of “Pizza Capital of the United States” – with a series of aggressive billboards around New York City claiming The Nutmeg State’s slice reigns supreme.

Billboards from Connecticut’s Office of Statewide Marketing and Tourism claiming “The Nation’s Best Pizza – Not you, New York” have recently started popping up across parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. The signs urge New Yorkers to “tell us why CT pizza’s #1” by calling 1-844-CTPIZZA or visiting betterpizzainct.com to give a “pizza” their mind.

Some of the bold billboards were even positioned above New York City slice shops – including one positioned behind 2 Bros Pizza by Port Authority Bus Terminal, a likely strategic move to ensure commuters catch the message.

open image in gallery Connecticut has waged a war against New York, claiming the state is actually the ‘Pizza Capital of the United States’ in a series of billboards plastered around New York City. ( Isabel Keane/The Independent )

Billboards were also stationed in high-traffic areas such as Times Square and Mott Street to egg on the rivalry between neighboring states. While New York is known for its thin crust or Sicilian slice, Connecticut has its own version of the thin crust that is more well-done than the New York version.

Social media posts from Connecticut’s tourism department packed more punch – with one reading “Hey New York Pizza, There’s No Shame in 2nd Place,” while others called out other cities and states with their own distinct pizza styles including New Jersey, Chicago and Detroit.

While the signs were largely lighthearted, New Yorkers weren’t taking the bait, with some taking to the Internet to call out Connecticut for being cheesy.

“Sounds like someone has an inferiority complex,” one Facebook user wrote underneath a photo of one of the billboards.

“They really do live in their own little bubble,” another added.

One commentator chimed in: “CT Pizza is garbage.”

A commentator from Connecticut said the state should target lesser rivals, writing, “I think New Haven pizza is the best, but we shouldn’t be fighting with New York and New Jersey. We’re all in the pizza belt. We should be fighting with Detroit and Chicago.”

open image in gallery Billboards have popped up in several popular spots across Manhattan and Brooklyn over the rivarly. ( Isabel Keane - The Independent )

While some Connecticut residents lauded the claim, others were left flabbergasted.

“That is BS!! We are NOT the pizza capital of the world!!” one Facebook user said.

The bold advertising strategy comes less than a year after Connecticut implemented several “Welcome to Connecticut: Home of the Pizza Capital of the United States” signs throughout the state.

Connecticut tourism officials said they also hope to implement the marketing move in other pizza hubs in hopes to get more visitors coming to the state.