Conspiracy theorists try to link Little Rock plane crash to Ohio chemical disaster

Conspiracy theorists have tried to tie the Arkansas plane crash that killed five employees of an environmental science company to the chemical spill caused by the Ohio rail crash.

Five employees of science consulting firm CTEH were killed in the fatal accident in Little Rock after the plane went down shortly after take-off near the Clinton National Airport.

The company says that the employees and pilot were on board a twin-engine BE20 that had been departing for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

The employees had been on their way to help deal with the fatal metal plant explosion that took place earlier this week in Bedford, Ohio, the company said.

CTEH provides response services, including “environmental data collection, and management, GIS, safety, incident management, industrial hygiene, toxicology and human health consulting for the public and private sectors.”

CTEH already has staff working at the site of the East Palestine rail crash, which conspiracy theorists have claimed was orchestrated by the federal government.

Some online conspiracy theorists have claimed the rail crash is being used to allow the UN to seize poisoned land, while others claim it has to do with a medical ID system so that the government can track citizens.

And it has not stopped some people from claiming there is a link with the Little Rock crash.

“I mean i won’t jump to conclusions, but… i’d be lying if i said my eyebrows didn’t go up a bit,” wrote one Reddit user on a thread about the plane crash.

And another added: “Things that make me go hmmm.”

“All independent environmental toxicity experts heading to Ohio. Hmmm,” wrote another user.

The plane crash is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB, but it is thought that the plane took off during a period of high winds in the area.