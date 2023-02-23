Ohio train derailment was ‘100 per cent’ preventable, NTSB chair says

A train derailment in Ohio was “100 per cent preventable”, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board has said.

Jennifer Homendy also argued that the incident - which happened in the small village of East Palestine - should not be described as an “accident”.

“We’ve talked to community members who are suffering health effects, have pets that have died, have damage to businesses and homes,” Ms Homendy said.

“I can tell you this much, this was 100 per cent preventable. We call things ‘accidents’. There is no accident.”

