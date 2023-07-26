Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A construction crane mounted above a building in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of New York City caught fire and partially collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Videos taken from the incident show the crane ablaze for several moments before the arm of the crane fell into the building next to it and onto the street. Four civilians sustained minor injuries, as well as one firefighter.

As it fell, people standing beneath the crane ran frantically for safety, as fragments showered down.

Photos taken from the surrounding areas depict the thick dark smoke rising from the crane and collecting above 41st Street and Tenth Avenue. The 555 10th Avenue was under construction when the crane hit it.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) said units were “currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue” on Twitter.

Firefighters have requested assistance from a master rigger and crane supervisor, according to ABC 7 NY.

As of now, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office tweeted urging people to avoid Tenth and Eleventh Avenue from West 41st Street to West 42nd Street.

Residents in nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precautionary measure and the surrounding streets are closed.

It is unclear how the crane caught fire.

The Independent has reached out to the FDNY and NYPD for comment.

More follows