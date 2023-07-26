This terrifying footage shows a large construction crane on fire in Manhattan.

The arm of the crane hits a building as it crashes into the street below. Videos posted across social media show flames bursting from the crane above 10th Avenue on 41st street.

The crane’s arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell, shortly before 8am New York time. There are no immediate reports of any injuries. Emergency services are at the scene.