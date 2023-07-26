New York City crane collapse – live: Manhattan high rises evacuated after crane catches fire and collapses
Follow updates on the fire and collapse of a construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan
A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.
The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.
Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, falling into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows.
New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.
Two victims suffered minor injuries from the collapse.
The area around the incident has now been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high rise buildings.
“FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY tweeted along with footage of the aftermath.
FDNY responds to crane collapse
“FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY tweeted along with footage of the aftermath.
WATCH: Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan
What we know so far:
A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.
The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.
Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, falling into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows.
New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.
Two victims suffered minor injuries from the collapse.
The area around the incident has now been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high rise buildings.
BREAKING NEWS: New York City construction crane catches fire and partially collapses on top of Manhattan high-rise
A construction crane mounted above a building in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of New York City caught fire and partially collapsed on Wednesday morning.
Photos and videos taken from the incident show the crane ablaze for several moments before a large portion of it fell into the building next to it.
As it fell people standing beneath the construction crane could be seen running as fragments flew through the air.
Read more here:
Construction crane catches fire and partially collapses on Manhattan high-rise
Videos taken near the crane showed a portion of it falling into a nearby building
Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog
Follow updates on the fire and collapse of a construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies