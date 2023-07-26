✕ Close Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan

A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.

The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.

Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, falling into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows.

New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.

Two victims suffered minor injuries from the collapse.

The area around the incident has now been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high rise buildings.

“FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY tweeted along with footage of the aftermath.