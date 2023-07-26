Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1690377624

New York City crane collapse – live: Manhattan high rises evacuated after crane catches fire and collapses

Follow updates on the fire and collapse of a construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 26 July 2023 14:20
Comments

Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan

A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.

The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.

Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, falling into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows.

New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.

Two victims suffered minor injuries from the collapse.

The area around the incident has now been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high rise buildings.

“FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY tweeted along with footage of the aftermath.

Recommended

1690377624

FDNY responds to crane collapse

“FDNY units are currently operating at a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue in Manhattan,” the FDNY tweeted along with footage of the aftermath.

Rachel Sharp26 July 2023 14:20
1690377012

WATCH: Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan

Crane catches on fire and collapses in Manhattan
Rachel Sharp26 July 2023 14:10
1690376282

What we know so far:

A construction crane caught fire and partially collapsed in the heart of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, sending commuters fleeing for their lives as rubble rained down onto the streets below.

The fire broke out at around 7.30am ET on a crane on a building under construction along W 41st St and 10th Avenue, close to Hudson Yards.

Terrifying bystander footage showed the top of the crane alight before it suddenly collapsed, falling into a building opposite where it appeared to smash several windows.

New Yorkers in the streets below were seen running away from the carnage.

Two victims suffered minor injuries from the collapse.

The area around the incident has now been evacuated as firefighters work to tackle the blaze, shooting water jets from other high rise buildings.

Rachel Sharp26 July 2023 13:58
1690376180

BREAKING NEWS: New York City construction crane catches fire and partially collapses on top of Manhattan high-rise

A construction crane mounted above a building in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of New York City caught fire and partially collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Photos and videos taken from the incident show the crane ablaze for several moments before a large portion of it fell into the building next to it.

As it fell people standing beneath the construction crane could be seen running as fragments flew through the air.

Read more here:

Construction crane catches fire and partially collapses on Manhattan high-rise

Videos taken near the crane showed a portion of it falling into a nearby building

Rachel Sharp26 July 2023 13:56
1690376109

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Follow updates on the fire and collapse of a construction crane in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

Rachel Sharp26 July 2023 13:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in