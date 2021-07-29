The United States has reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the world in the last week, according to figures from the World Health Organization.

The US experienced a 131 per cent increase in new cases for the week ending July 25 compared to the previous week, according to the WHO’s epidemiological report.

The Delta variant has caused cases to surge in all 50 states.

Just 57.6 per cent of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US was followed by Brazil, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and India.

Globally, there were 3.8 million new cases in the last week, an 8 per cent increase over the previous week.

The number of new Covid-19-related deaths also increased sharply this week to over 69,000, a 21 per cent jump from 57,000 deaths last week.