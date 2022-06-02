Covid vaccine for kids under 5 available 21 June, White House announces

Children under the age of five will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from 21 June if regulators authorize the measure as expected, the White House has announced.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said during a briefing on Thursday that “we expect that vaccinations will begin in earnest as early as Tuesday, June 21st. Our expectation is that within weeks, every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated, will be able to get an appointment”.

Dr Jha added that “I think we have the tools for the summer. We will not have the tools for the fall and winter unless Congress steps up and funds us”.

Concerning vaccines for children under the age of five, Dr Jha said that “we’ve encouraged states and providers to find ways to ensure that parents have access to these vaccines for their kids outside of normal work hours, because we want to make this as easy as possible for working parents and their families”.

“We are going to make 10 million doses available to states, pharmacies and community health centers and federal entities to order initially. Starting tomorrow, states can begin to place their orders,” he added.

Children under five is the last age group to be eligible for the inoculations.

An outside advisory panel with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet on 14 and 15 June to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for young children.

Doctors and children’s care facilities would start receiving shipments shortly after the FDA authorizes the shots, with initial vaccinations possible the following week.

More follows...