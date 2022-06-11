Banking exec fired after video captures violent outburst at Koreatown restaurant

Roman Cambell allegedly brawled with staff at Koreatown’s Shanghai Mong restaurant

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 11 June 2022 20:45
Comments
<p>Roman Cambell was fired from his job at Credit Suisse after allegedly starting a drunken brawl at a Koreatown restaurant</p>

Roman Cambell was fired from his job at Credit Suisse after allegedly starting a drunken brawl at a Koreatown restaurant

(Sunaba Yi)

A Credit Suisse executive has been fired after allegedly starting a fight with staff at a Koreatown restaurant when he was blocked from using the restroom.

Roman Cambell tried to force his way into Shanghai Mong in New York City in the early hours of 4 June, Sunaba Yi, whose parents own the restaurant, told The Independent.

Ms Yi’s mother Jane Yi, explained the restrooms were for customers only, but he refused to leave and became aggressive and started recording her on his cellphone, she said.

Ms Yi said her mother was frightened and started filming him back, at which point Mr Cambell tried to grab her phone.

Recommended

Surveillance footage of the incident posted online shows Mr Cambell push his way past her and enter a kitchen area at the back of the restaurant, as two friends try to convince him to leave.

“He said he wanted to talk to the manager, and said he would wait for the cops to show up,” Ms Yi said.

Mr Cambell then get involved in an altercation with a waiter who tried to remove him from the restaurant.

Ms Yi told The Independent the banking executive threw about 10 punches at server Jose Morales.

Roman Cambell became involved in an altercation at the Shanghai Mong restaurant after he was not allowed to use a restroom

(Sunabi Yi)

“He started punching Jose’s forehead. His friends were trying to drag him out, and then Roman started fighting with his friends.”

He then grabbed Jane Yi’s cellphone and threw it to the ground.

Several police officers arrived at the restaurant a few minutes later and Mr Cambell was allowed to leave without being charged, Ms Yi said.

A few days after the brawl, she posted footage to Instagram and TikTok in an effort to track the man down.

The post went viral, and Ms Yi said she was contacted by several Credit Suisse employees who confirmed his identity.

Roman Cambell brawls with staff at the Shanghai Mong restaurant

(Sunaba Yi)

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Independent that Mr Cambell “had been terminated” by Credit Suisse.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokeswoman said: “Credit Suisse is aware of the allegations circulating over social media, which occurred off property and are unrelated to Credit Suisse. 

“Credit Suisse maintains and adheres to a policy condemning discrimination, bullying or violence of any kind.”

Ms Yi said both her mother and Mr Morales had been left traumatised by the incident. She said her parents were fearful that Mr Cambell would try to return to their restaurant.

Recommended

Ms Yi, who works weekends at the restaurant, said she had been in contact with detectives from the NYPD who were investigating.

The NYPD did not immedaitely respond to a request for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in