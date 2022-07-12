7-eleven shootings: Two dead, three injured in linked attacks across California convenience stores
Shootings coincide with chain’s ‘National 7/11 Day’ celebration
At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California.
At least four of the incidents are believed to have been committed by the same person, while investigators are still looking into the others for connections.
The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.
One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene.
A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot.
In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition.
The Ontario Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that another robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven location at 636 N. Vine Ave. Police have also confirmed a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland at 2410 W. Arrow Route in San Bernardino County early Monday morning.
Brea police release security camera footage of suspect in 7/11 shooting
Police in Brea, California, released a photo of a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a local 7/11. The shooting occurred during an armed robbery, and took place around the same time several other store locations were also robbed.
Shooter in Riverside 7/11 robbery stole no money
The individual that robbed a Riverside, California 7/11 and shot a customer in the head reportedly stole random food items but did not steal any money from the store.
Police have not released details about the thefts at the other 7/11 locations.
7/11 issues statement responding to string of shootings
7/11 has issued a statement after several of its stores in southern California were robbed at gunpoint. At least two people were killed in the robberies and three others were injured.
“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the company said in a statement. “We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”
Police believe at least two of the 7/11 shootings are related
Police in Brea, Santa Ana, and La Habra, California, believe the shootings at those 7/11 locations are connected.
Law enforcement has not said whether or not they believe the Riverside shooting is connected.
Brea Police Department asks for public help identifying 7/11 shooting suspect
The Brea police department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a shooter who killed an individual during an armed robbery at a local 7/11 convenience store.
That suspect is believed to have also robbed 7/11s in La Habra and Santa Ana, California. It is unclear if police are considering the individual a suspect in the shooting that occurred at a Riverside 7/11.
Police are reportedly telling other 7/11 stores to take precautions in the wake of the convenience store shootings
Police in southern California are warning 7/11 stores to take precautions after a string of armed robberies and shootings that left two dead and three injured.
Law enforcement believes that at least three of the robberies were connected.
