At least two people have died in a string of shootings during armed robberies at several 7/11 convenience store locations in Southern California.

At least four of the incidents are believed to have been committed by the same person, while investigators are still looking into the others for connections.

The robberies occurred early Monday morning and coincided with the chain's National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.

One store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery in Brea around 4:18am PST. That clerk died at the scene.

A similar crime reportedly occurred almost an hour earlier, at 3:23am, at a 7/11 in Santa Ana. A man was found dead in the store's parking lot.

In La Habra, two other individuals were shot outside a 7/11, and another store was robbed in Riverside. A customer there was shot in the head and is currently in grave condition.

The Ontario Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that another robbery was reported at a 7-Eleven location at 636 N. Vine Ave. Police have also confirmed a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland at 2410 W. Arrow Route in San Bernardino County early Monday morning.