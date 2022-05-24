‘Active shooter’ barricaded inside Texas elementary school

An elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has said that they are in lockdown and that an “active shooter” has barricaded themselves inside the building.

Law enforcement is responding to the situation at Robb Elementary school where one person has been shot.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and the Texas Department of Public Safety told Fox News that the shooter was in charge of the school before opening fire and shutting themselves inside.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site,” the school wrote in a post on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

“Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification”, the school added later.

The lockdown was first reported by The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at 11.43am local time.

“Please know at this time all campuses are under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the buildings,” the district told parents in a message.

More follows...