‘Active shooting’ in Washington DC with three officers wounded and suspect barricaded in home: Live
The incident began after Washington, DC police arrived at the home to serve a warrant for animal cruelty
A Washington, DC shooter has wounded three police officers and has since barricaded himself in his home, according to the DC Police Department.
The shooter first opened fire after officers arrived at the southeast Washington, DC home to serve a warrant for animal cruelty.
The incident location is just minutes away from Davis Elementary School and KIPP DC LEAP Academy.
“This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith told reporters at a Wednesday morning press conference, per NBC Washington.
The three officers shot are expected to survive, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. A fourth officer was also wounded but not struck by gunfire, officials posted on X.
Humane Rescue Alliance gives support to officers
The Humane Rescue Alliance conveyed their support for Washington, DC police, who arrived at the home to serve a warrant for animal cruelty. “Our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery,” the group said in a statement. “We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect.”
DC Mayor says wounded officers will likely survive
Muriel Bowser told reporters that the three officers wounded by gunfire on Wednesday morning will likely be “just fine.”
“But it goes to show you how important it is to support our police, to make sure we’re hiring the best of the best police, to make sure as a community if we see something wrong, we call MPD, because MPD is going to show up for us every single time,” Ms Bowser said.
Fourth officer sustains minor injury, not shot
A fourth officer sustained injuries on scene during the shootout, but was not shot and has been transported to the hospital with only minor injuries, officials said on X.
