A Washington, DC shooter has wounded three police officers and has since barricaded himself in his home, according to the DC Police Department.

The shooter first opened fire after officers arrived at the southeast Washington, DC home to serve a warrant for animal cruelty.

The incident location is just minutes away from Davis Elementary School and KIPP DC LEAP Academy.

“This remains an active situation, and the individual has continued to fire from that location,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith told reporters at a Wednesday morning press conference, per NBC Washington.

The three officers shot are expected to survive, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. A fourth officer was also wounded but not struck by gunfire, officials posted on X.