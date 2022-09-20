Adnan Syed case - live: New Serial podcast reveals what led prosecutors to ask for conviction to be overturned
Follow updates on the case of Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed
Adnan Syed, the subject of the hit podcast series Serial, walked out of court to cheers after a Maryland judge overturned his murder conviction and ordered his release after over 23 years behind bars.
Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the 41-year-old’s conviction and granted him a new trial on Monday.
The quashing of his conviction came after prosecutors said that an almost year-long investigation had cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered new information about the possible involvement of two alternate unnamed suspects.
Officials now have 30 days to decide whether they will fully drop the charges against Mr Syed. There’s reason to believe they will.
In the meantime, Mr Syed will remain on home detention with a GPS bracelet monitoring his movements.
Mr Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
Lee, 18, vanished after leaving her high school on 13 January 1999. Her strangled body was found in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park around a month later. Mr Syed has always maintained his innocence.
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.
On Monday, Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the 41-year-old’s conviction “in the interest of justice”, granted him a new trial and ordered him to be released under home detention while the investigation into Lee’s murder continues.
His release came days after Maryland prosecutors made a bombshell request for his conviction to be quashed.
On Wednesday – after more than two decades behind bars where Syed has continued to maintain his innocence of any involvement – Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby filed a motion to throw out his conviction.
She said that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction” based on doubts about the validity of cellphone records as well as new information about two unnamed suspects.
Wednesday’s court filing did not name the two alternate suspects in the case, citing an ongoing investigation.
However, prosecutors said that the two alternate suspects were both known to the initial 1999 murder investigation and were not properly ruled out or disclosed to the defence.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Adnan Syed pictured enjoying new-found freedom
Adnan Syed has been pictured enjoying his new-found freedom at home with his family and supporters.
The 41-year-old, who was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murder, was released on Monday after 23 years behind bars.
His freedom comes after attorney and family friend Rabia Chaudry fought for years for his release, with his case finally gaining attention after she reached out to journalist Sarah Koenig.
Ms Koenig then went on to host the Serial podcast series about the case.
Ms Chaudry shared a photo of her and Syed smiling together inside his family home, following the judge’s ruling on Monday.
“I arise full of joy #WeFreedAdnan,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Maryland’s new Juvenile Reduction Act led to case landing on prosecutor’s desk
It all began when Maryland’s Juvenile Restoration Act took effect on 1 October 2021.
The law allows offenders who were juveniles at the time of the offence to apply to have their sentences reduced.
Under the law, the offence must have taken place when the individual was a minor and they must have served at least 20 years of the sentence.
Syed was 17 when he was arrested and charged with strangling Lee to death in 1999.
By 2022, he had spent 23 years behind bars.
As soon as the law came into effect, his attorneys applied for his sentence to be reduced.
His case landed on the desk of Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, to review the request and she became “bothered by the case”, according to the new episode of Serial released on Tuesday.
Adnan Syed was losing ‘hope’ in freedom before shock release
Adnan Syed had been “trying to tamp down hope” that he would ever regain his freedom, before his shock release on Monday, it has been revealed.
In a new episode of the podcast Serial, Sarah Koenig revealed that the 41-year-old had recently been losing faith that his conviction would be overturned.
Syed was 17 when he was arrested and charged with strangling Hae Min Lee to death in 1999.
He had spent the last 23 years behind bars.
On Monday, a judge overturned his conviction and ordered his release.
Serial reveals notes about another potential suspect led to conviction being tossed
The discovery of two handwritten notes about another potential suspect ultimately led to Adnan Syed’s conviction being tossed, according to a newly released Serial episode.
The podcast, which first propelled the case to global attention and cast doubts on Syed’s guilt back in 2014, published a new episode titled “Adnan is Out” on Tuesday morning – just hours after he walked out of court a free man.
In it, journalist Sarah Koenig revealed what finally led Baltimore prosecutors to rethink the 41-year-old’s conviction for the 1999 murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee.
Earlier this year – 23 years on from the brutal murder – Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, had stumbled across two old, “messy” handwritten notes containing the name of another potential suspect.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
Serial releases new episode about Adan Syed’s release
Serial, the hit podcast that propelled the case to international attention and cast doubts on Adnan Syed’s conviction, has released a new episode following his release.
The episode titled “Adnan is out” chronicles what led the prosecutor’s office to call for his conviction to be quashed.
'Leftovers at home never tasted so good’
After 23 years in prison, Adnan Syed seems to be enjoying some of the simpler things after his high-profile 1999 murder coniviction was vacated.
Rabia Chaudry, a lawyer and friend of the Syed family, posted a video on Monday afternoon showing the 41-year-old enjoying some leftover dumplings.
The world reacts to the Adnan Syed news
A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate unnamed suspects. Syed has always maintained his innocence.
Celebrities who were fans of the podcast or had other ties to the case reacted to the bombshell news on Twitter.
“Case is overturned!!! Adnan Syed is once again presumed innocent in the eyes of the law”, wrote the Pretty in Pink actor Jon Cryer. Amanda Whiting with the full report.
