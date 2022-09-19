✕ Close Adnan Syed gets new trial

A Maryland judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, in the latest twist to the case at the centre of the hit podcast series Serial.

​​Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the 41-year-old’s conviction and granted him a new trial on Monday, ordering his release after more than 23 years behind bars.

Minutes later, Syed left the courthouse to cheers and clapping from people outside.

The quashing of his conviction came days after prosecutors made a request for his release saying that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”. Prosecutors said that an almost year-long investigation had cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered new information about the possible involvement of two alternate unnamed suspects.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Lee, 18, vanished after leaving her high school on 13 January 1999. Her strangled body was found in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park around a month later. Syed has always maintained his innocence.