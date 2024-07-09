Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1720519479

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ trial live: Movie star in court years after fatal shooting of cinematographer

Hollywood star Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm that went off, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joel Souza

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 09 July 2024 11:04
Close
Video: Alec Baldwin seen on set of Rust after

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin will go on trial today over the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust movie.

It’s been almost three years since a rehearsal of a shooting scene in the western film ended tragically, when a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin, 66, has insisted that he didn’t pull the trigger on the firearm and didn’t know it contained a live round, claiming that it fired accidentally.

He is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 incident. He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

On Monday, Baldwin appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing where the judge ruled Baldwin’s role as a co-producer on the movie is not relevant to the case.

Jury selection will now get under way in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday morning with opening statements expected on Wednesday.

Baldwin’s high-profile trial comes after the movie’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in April and sentenced to the maximum 18 months in prison.

Recommended
1720519479

What is Alec Baldwin charged with?

Alec Baldwin is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and claims the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera.

Unaware the gun contained a live round, Baldwin said he pulled back the hammer — not the trigger — and it fired.

He faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Rachel Sharp9 July 2024 11:04
1720519364

Jury selection begins today in Alec Baldwin’s trial

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin will go on trial today over the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust.

Jury selection will now get under way in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday morning.

Opening statements are then expected to take place on Wednesday.

Rachel Sharp9 July 2024 11:02
1720519281

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

Follow along for live updates as Hollywood star Alec Baldwin goes on trial today over the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Rust movie

Rachel Sharp9 July 2024 11:01

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in